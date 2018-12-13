Speech to Text for The Quilt of Valor for John Plasse

a very special award presentation.. is new for you now at "5"! and "it was a surprise"! today.. "i" had the distinct honor and privilege to present terre haute police chief "john plasse" with "a quilt of valor". the person behind this beautiful and patriotic quilt spent "1"-and-a-half years making it.. and wants to remain "anonymous". that's why "i" was asked to step-in for the presentation. "john" impacted this person's life.. and this was a special way "to thank him for his service to our country". the mission "of quilts of valor foundation" is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing "quilts of valor". the 1st "quilt of valor" was awarded in 20-03. since then.. this movement to present quilts has spread across the nation. more than "200"-thousand quilts have been awarded by volunteers in all "50"-states. "john plasse" is one of the newest recipients. he was speechless. ///////// /////// "i was just doing what i signed up to do and i tried to do that to the best of my ability and i learned a lot and met a lot of great people doing that.... i'm happy for my service.. i'm blessed with that.. it's helped me become who i am today.. but that's probably the most meaningful gift i have ever received." ///////// "john plasse" retired from the u-s army "in november 20-17". he retired "as a sergeant major".. with "34"-years of service to our country. to learn more about "quilts of valor".. make a point to visit our web site at "wthitv-dot-com".