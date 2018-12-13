Clear
House fires picking up in Vincennes

Posted: Thu Dec 13 14:17:30 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 13 14:17:30 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for House fires picking up in Vincennes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

after "news 10 at 6". "8"-house fires in "2"-weeks. that's a lot of fires "for any community". but it takes "an even larger toll" on smaller towns. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. joins us now.. "live" from vincennes. he tells us.. what fire officals are up against. "gary"... //////// susie.. many folks here in vincennes are getting in the holiday spirit. for most.. that means time with family and a little time off work. but since the holiday season began.. firefighters have been working overtime. ////////// <carol bousley has called vincennes home for the last fifty years. "the people here are just really caring people. it's a great place to raise a family." bousley enjoys the perks of this small community. but one thing that has residents like bousley concerned is the recent spike in fires. "november was a very busy month for us. and not just the whole month but the later part of the month." the trend began with the mcdonald's fire on november 9th. the business was a total loss. fires in the city got worse from there. "every night after i went home my wife would jokingly say 'have you got your clothes laid out? not for tomorrow but when you get called out at two oclock in the morning." crews were called out to a total of "9"-fires in november. "8"-of those happened in a span of "13"-days. "5"-being ruled as arson. and it's not letting up just yet. "over the weekend we had two fires set by juveniles." now.. local and state investigators are working closely with law enforcement officers. all in hopes to keep this small town community.. and folks like bousley.. safe. > //////// the vincennes fire department is taking extra steps to prevent anymore fires from happening. coming up at "6"- i'll tell you how "you" can get involved. reporting live in vincennes.. gary brian news 10.
