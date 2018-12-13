Speech to Text for New overpass project set to start in Terre Haute

good good good afternoon. i'm susan dinkel. it's thursday, december 13th. we get started "right now".. "with breaking news"! "the city of terre haute".. will be getting "another overpass project".. and "the mayor says".. he already has "the funding". "the announcement".. comes just days after "the city" completed "an overpass" near 19th and margaret. news 10's "rondrell moore" has been following these developments for you. he's "live" in our newsroom.. to explain where that overpass project will go. //////// we just spoke to mayor duke bennett. he told us, that overpass project will go near the area of 8th avenue and 13th street. he says nearly, 50 to 60 trains a day go through there. several ambulances use that route to go to nearby union hospital. so there is definitely a need. the funding comes from a grant called local trax. it's from the indiana department of transportation. earlier today, indot announced 121 million dollars would go to cities across the state. that money is for rail crossing safety improvements. terre haute applied for it. mayor bennett says the grant will pay for 80 percent of this project. the city will handle the other 20 percent. bennett says he's thrilled for the announcement. /////// 16:09:16,25 "it's a high volume area, for traffic moving on that north side so it makes perfect sense for that to be kind of the next destination." /////// bennett says if all goes according to plan.. construction on the project could begin in 2020. back to you.. ///////