Clear

Gut Health is very important - Digestive Health Associates

Healthy Living

Posted: Thu Dec 13 11:10:55 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 13 11:10:55 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Warmer air, rain showers developing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gut Health is very important - Digestive Health Associates

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Importance of healthy supplements - Digestive Health Asspciates

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, Sugar Creek Consolidated Elem. School Mrs. Endress 2nd grade

Image

Gospel Meets Country, Indiana Theater Dec 15th

Image

Cloudy, afternoon rain. High: 46°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Mayor Bennett rings the Salvation Army bell

Image

Local musician holds album preview at Launch Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute