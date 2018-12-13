Clear

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Thu Dec 13 10:11:10 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 13 10:11:48 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Thursday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

another warm day with warm conditions will continue today and there will be a chance of afternoon rain. otherwise expect cloudy conditions. as we move through the night tonight watch for a chance of lingering rain. temperatures will fall to the lower 40's very slowly so expect warm conditions to continue. tomorrow will be another warm day with highs in the 50's. we will see another chance for rain move in tomorrow as well. now.. here's a quick check of "your" midday markets. warm conditions will continue today and there will be a chance of afternoon rain. otherwise expect cloudy conditions. as we move through the night tonight watch for a chance of lingering rain. temperatures will fall to the lower 40's very slowly so expect warm conditions to continue. tomorrow will be another warm day with highs in the 50's. we will see another chance for rain move in tomorrow as well.
Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Warmer air, rain showers developing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Importance of healthy supplements - Digestive Health Asspciates

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, Sugar Creek Consolidated Elem. School Mrs. Endress 2nd grade

Image

Gospel Meets Country, Indiana Theater Dec 15th

Image

Cloudy, afternoon rain. High: 46°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Mayor Bennett rings the Salvation Army bell

Image

Local musician holds album preview at Launch Terre Haute

Image

Trans-Care agreement approved by Vigo County

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute