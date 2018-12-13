Speech to Text for All You Need to Know for Thursday
justin vangilder will spend four years in a federal prison. the west terre haute man pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a gun and bomb-making materials. he also pleaded guilty to violating his federal parole. in court-- the fbi said agents found video of vangilder testing devices in his bedroom. that's where police found a "bomb-making lab". the case started when police learned vangilder had a gun as a convicted felon. police found a gun.. and those bomb-materials during a search.
there's a shortage of volunteer firefighters across the country. "the u-s fire administration says".. "70"-percent of firefighters in the country "are volunteers". but due to more volunteers retiring after years of service… a need for more help is growing. at the sugar creek fire department, there are only "3"-full-time employees. sugar creek fire says it is a long process to become a volunteer fire fighter. but they are willing to work with those interested. if you would like to learn more about becoming a volunteer firefighter go to our website at wthitv.com.
time is running out for the brown baggers school food program to find a new home. it serves more than 200 school-age kids in sullivan county. the program is based out of the shelburn town annex. however-- the town recently asked the program to move out before december 31st. the program says there's a great need in the area. if you have any leads on a new location for the program or to get more information-- go to wthitv.com.
the crane naval base has expanded with a new flexible manufacturing complex. workers will use the facility to work on ammunition production. previously the complex had fallen into disrepair. but a bigger workload led to a 35 million dollar renovation. leaders say the facility will give employees an efficient and safe environment to work on explosives. crane currently employs more than five thousand people.