All You Need to Know for Thursday

michael cohen has been sentenced to three years in prison. he's president trump's former personal lawyer. cohen pleaded guilty to tax evasion, lying to congress, and violating campaign finance laws. in court yesterday, he cried and apologized. "cohen" told the judge he takes full responsibility. he blamed his actions on a blind loyalty to president trump. the judge ordered "cohen" to begin serving his sentence in march. his prison term will be followed by three years supervised release.

justin vangilder will spend four years in a federal prison. the west terre haute man pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a gun and bomb-making materials. he also pleaded guilty to violating his federal parole. in court-- the fbi said agents found video of vangilder testing devices in his bedroom. that's where police found a "bomb-making lab". the case started when police learned vangilder had a gun as a convicted felon. police found a gun.. and those bomb-materials during a search.

there's a shortage of volunteer firefighters across the country. "the u-s fire administration says".. "70"-percent of firefighters in the country "are volunteers". but due to more volunteers retiring after years of service… a need for more help is growing. at the sugar creek fire department, there are only "3"-full-time employees. sugar creek fire says it is a long process to become a volunteer fire fighter. but they are willing to work with those interested. if you would like to learn more about becoming a volunteer firefighter go to our website at wthitv.com.

time is running out for the brown baggers school food program to find a new home. it serves more than 200 school-age kids in sullivan county. the program is based out of the shelburn town annex. however-- the town recently asked the program to move out before december 31st. the program says there's a great need in the area. if you have any leads on a new location for the program or to get more information-- go to wthitv.com.

the crane naval base has expanded with a new flexible manufacturing complex. workers will use the facility to work on ammunition production. previously the complex had fallen into disrepair. but a bigger workload led to a 35 million dollar renovation. leaders say the facility will give employees an efficient and safe environment to work on explosives. crane currently employs more than five thousand people.