Cloudy, afternoon rain. High: 46°

Warm conditions will continue today and there will be a chance of afternoon rain. Otherwise, expect cloudy conditions.

Posted: Thu Dec 13 03:26:37 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 13 03:30:41 PST 2018

Thursday: Cloudy, afternoon rain. High: 46°

Thursday Night: Rain, still mild. Low: 42°

Friday: Rain possible, cloudy. High: 50°

Detailed Forecast: Warm conditions will continue today and there will be a chance of afternoon rain. Otherwise, expect cloudy conditions. As we move through the night tonight watch for a chance of lingering rain. Temperatures will fall to the lower 40's very slowly so expect warm conditions to continue. Tomorrow will be another warm day with highs in the 50's. We will see another chance for rain moving in tomorrow as well. Download our Alexa Skill now! Text Alexa to 89031

Terre Haute
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Cloudy, afternoon rain. High: 46°

