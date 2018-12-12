Speech to Text for Wednesday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we'll head into the evening with a partly cloudy sky; temperatures will drop just below freezing at 31. rain chances develop by tomorrow afternoon and stick around into the evening. highs tomorrow get close to 50 degrees. lows tomorrow night stay mild - near 40. another round of rain looks like friday; with a high at 48. thanks weather... the pacers were looking to stretch their winning streak to five in a row, we'll let you know how they did tonight.... how they did let you know in a row, we'll streak to five their winning to stretch were looking the pacers were looking to stretch their