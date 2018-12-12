Clear

Wednesday Late Forecast

Posted: Wed Dec 12 19:26:43 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 12 19:26:43 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Wednesday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we'll head into the evening with a partly cloudy sky; temperatures will drop just below freezing at 31. rain chances develop by tomorrow afternoon and stick around into the evening. highs tomorrow get close to 50 degrees. lows tomorrow night stay mild - near 40. another round of rain looks like friday; with a high at 48.
Terre Haute
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Warmer air, rain showers developing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

