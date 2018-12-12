Clear

Mayor Bennett rings the Salvation Army bell

Posted: Wed Dec 12 19:22:07 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

pm. meadows shopping center in terre haute received a special guest. terre haute mayor duke bennett played bell ringer today for the salvation army. the organization is always in need of more donations. mayor bennett said it's just one of the many ways to help people in need this holiday season. "appreciative of the community and how much money they give and how much time they give to whatever the need might be. i just wanted to do my little part." the red kettle campaign provides for much of the salvation army's
