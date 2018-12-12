Clear

Local musician holds album preview at Launch Terre Haute

Local musician holds album preview at Launch Terre Haute

Posted: Wed Dec 12 19:19:38 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 12 19:19:38 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Local musician holds album preview at Launch Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

army's budget. one local d-j got the party poppin in downtown terre haute. "base thumping" local musician d-j schyler smith held a preview of his new album. it's called morning star. the listening party took place tonight at launch terre haute in downtown terre haute. d-j sky-ler says his album has many inspirations. one of them is news 10's very own kevin orpurt. "so on the last song one of the themes are rain. so i had to get kevin in on it because kevin's like the best you know. he's a local legend. so yeah i had to get him on the song to rep the 8-1-2." as you can the 8-1-2." as you can see kevin did attend tonight's listening party. victor
Terre Haute
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Warmer air, rain showers developing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Mayor Bennett rings the Salvation Army bell

Image

Local musician holds album preview at Launch Terre Haute

Image

Trans-Care agreement approved by Vigo County

Image

Sullivan County Shop With a Cop

Image

Toys for Tots Distribution

Image

Backpack Program fundraiser at local school

Image

Backpack Program numbers at McDonald's

Image

A new fire house one step closer for Thunderbird

Image

Fire departments are looking at a firefighter shortage

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute