Speech to Text for Sullivan County Shop With a Cop

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

10. officers are bringing the community together through shopping and smiles. the sullivan county sheriff's office puts on "shop with a cop" every year. this morning, families and officers filled the sullivan walmart to shop! children could buy much needed items, like clothes. but they could also buy some fun toys. this event helps families... while also giving officers a full heart. i i like to mess with the toys as well too so i can be a kid for a little bit as well. no it was a great time and i think dakota made out pretty well. local schools, law enforcement, and people in the community help choose the children