Speech to Text for Toys for Tots Distribution

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

be hundreds of hundreds of families will be able to put a smile on their children's faces this holiday. that's thanks to the annual toys for tots drive. today... families picked out their children's christmas presents. news 10's jada huddlestun is live at the meadows shopping center in terre haute. she was at haute. she was at the toy distribution today. jada shares the story of one family using the program. folks have been lined up at the meadows shopping center all morning to get gifts for their children. i spoke with chadd weaver today. weaver and his wife were at the toys for tots distrubution earlier. they say they can't wait to see their children's reactions on christmas morning. < chadd weaver and his wife sherry are doing something a little different for christmas this year. "i just want my kids to have the best." this is the family's first time using the toys for tots program. while it may be hard to ask for help.. weaver says he knows it's worth it to make his kids happy. "excited.. happy you know. it makes us feel like we did a good job and tried to get them what they wanted for christmas." weaver was able to pick out his kids favorite things. this is unique to the wabash valley. gunnery sergeant kyle wetter is the toys for tots coordinator. he says many programs don't let parents pick out their presents. "other toys for tots campaigns they prebag all their items where here in the wabash valley we're able to shop individually with marines. so it's unique for the families to be able to come in and pick out what they want." weaver says without this program.. christmas wouldn't be the same for his family. "we know we're going to have a good christmas this year. you know the workers are doing a great excellent job." > this year over 700 families in the wabash valley were assisted by toys for tots. now if you're still in need of assistance this holiday season you can contact the salvation army directly. we have that for on our website wthi tv dot com. reporting live in terre haute. jada huddlestun, news