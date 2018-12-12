Speech to Text for Backpack Program fundraiser at local school

tv dot com. hoosier prairie elementary school received a donation to its backpack program today. four "autistic" students sold hand-made bracelets. they wanted to raise money for the program. kenny, mike, benny, and brody came up with the idea all by themselves. the boys raised 500 dollars. bridges of indiana doubled that amount. the organization assists people with physical and intellectual disabilities. family members say they're proud of the boys for what they have accomplished. "we've always instilled in the kids that you can do anything if you can set your mind to it. and no matter what you can always give. so it was a wonderful experience. they could give back to the community while benefiting themselves as well." today's event also kicked off the school's hashtag "be the kind kid" program. it's