Backpack Program numbers at McDonald's

Posted: Wed Dec 12 15:45:51 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 12 15:45:52 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

clifton, news 10."> 15-hundred students will have full bellies this holday season. that's all thanks to your support! area mcdonald's are donating 3-thousand donating 3-mcdonald's are area mcdonald's are donating 3-thousand dollars to the vigo county schools backpack program. that'll provide each of those students with one meal. and you still have time to give. the five restaurants will be collecting non-perishable food items for catholic charities through december 21st. we have a list of those locations on our website wthi
