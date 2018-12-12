Speech to Text for A new fire house one step closer for Thunderbird

a new firehouse is one step closer to being a reality in shelburn, indiana. in july-- those overseeing the "thunderbird" fire protection district had to go back to the drawing board. that's after only one bid came in on a project to re-build its building. the bid was way over budget. fire chief "john quilliam" says the department just got approval to accept a 400 thousand dollar bid. quilliam says the plan is to rebuild a