Fire departments are looking at a firefighter shortage

cleared the scene. fire departments across the nation are reaching out for help. here's the problem... there's a great need for there's a problem... here's the problem... there's a great need for volunteers.. including here in the wabash valley. and a lack of volunteer firefighters "could" affect you at home. news 10s garrett brown is live in west terre haute. he has more on what needs to be done to better serve the community. firefighters are almost firefighters the community. firefighters are almost always the first responders on the scene of a fire or an accident. but fewer people are stepping up to take the job. and that could put them "and" the community at risk. < sam mcclain is a lieutenant on the sugar creek fire department. the department has been in need of new volunteers for quite some time. but those volunteers are getting harder to come by easily seen in their current number of trainees. "we started with twenty two and we're already down to five. that's kind of a statistic that goes to show that its really hard for retention." seventy percent of all fire fighters in the nation are volunteer. that's according to the u.s. fire administration. these declining numbers make it harder for them to do their work. "we can do a lot with just a few people but to do it safely and to do it well we need a large number of man power. that's where we're lacking just nation wide." its an issue that could also affect the community. there could be more full time positions be more full time positions created to compensate for the lack of volunteers. and that... could end up costing you. "so if we're not getting the volunteer numbers, its going to end up coming back i think to the residents in the form of a tax that they may also not be happy about." departments like sugar creek hope more people will step forward with an interest in this life-saving career. "this is a career choice, you can make a career out of this. there are opportunity's all across america and all across the world where you can be a career fireman and that usually starts in the volunteer world."> if you're interested in learning more about being a volunteer firefighter at places like sugar creek. we'll have that information on our website. that's wthtiv.com reporting live in terre haute. im news 10s garrett brown. back to you.