Speech to Text for Wednesday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

into we'll head into the evening with a partly cloudy sky; temperatures will drop just below freezing at 31. rain chances develop by tomorrow afternoon and stick around into the evening. highs tomorrow get close to 50 degrees. lows tomorrow night stay mild - near 40. another round of rain looks like friday; with a high at 48. we hit around the "50"-degree mark today. "the chance" for some rain is moving in. the storm team's "eric stidman" updates us "on what's ahead for us"! /////////// we'll head into the evening with a partly cloudy sky; temperatures will drop just below freezing at 31. rain chances develop by tomorrow afternoon and stick around into the evening. highs tomorrow get close to 50 degrees. lows tomorrow night stay mild - near 40. another round of rain looks like friday; with a high at 48. we hit around the "50"-degree mark today. "the chance" for some rain is moving in. the storm team's "eric stidman" updates us "on what's ahead for us"! /////////// we'll head into the evening with a partly cloudy sky; temperatures will drop just below freezing at 31. rain chances develop by tomorrow afternoon and stick around into the evening. highs tomorrow get close to 50 degrees. lows tomorrow night stay mild - near 40. another round of rain looks like friday; with a high at 48. we'll head into the evening with a partly cloudy sky; temperatures will drop just below freezing at 31. rain chances develop by tomorrow afternoon and stick around into the evening. highs tomorrow get close to 50 degrees. lows tomorrow night stay mild - near 40. another round of rain looks like friday; with a high at 48. "the toys for