Speech to Text for Ribbon cutting at Crane

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

naval "crane naval base".. is one of the biggest employers here in the wabash valley. more than "5"-thousand people "work there". and now.. "renovations" are making work "safer" for those employees. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. tells us.. about these changes. <"it may not look like it but this building behind me just received a multi million dollar renovation project. those renovations hope to make work easier, safer, and more efficient for workers here at crane." military and here at crane." military and government officals gathered wednesday afternoon for a ribbon cutting. the event wrapped up renovations to the flexible manufacturing complex at crane naval base. the building was originally constructed in the ninteen fifties. in recent years the facility had not been used. officials even considered demolishing it. but.. they decided to modernize it due to an increase in workload. currently employees here work on artillery rounds. they convert obsolete rounds into training materials for troops. leaders say the new equipment will keep employees safer while handling the explosive materials. "safety is absolutely our number one priority with things that are meant to maim and hurt and destory. you have to be safe when you do it. and the protection of our number one resource, which is our employees, is my number one priority." "the entire renovation project cost 35 million dollars. in crane indiana, gary brian news 10." > ////////