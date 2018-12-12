Speech to Text for Brown Baggers kicked out of their current location

what happened. about a third of hoosiers.. are often "at risk" of going hungry.. but they are "not" eligible "for federal food assistance". that's where "local food programs" come in to fill the gaps. but as news 10's "lacey clifton" shares.. "1"-program. is suddenly facing a new challenge. ///////// < "i'm here in shelburn, which is the home base for the brown bagger school food program. volunteers are working out of the city annex now, but that won't be the case after december 31st." every bag tells a story. "she goes, 'no, you don't understand. if it wasn't for your program i'd have to go to the local grocery store and steal so my brothers and i could survive.'" it's stories like those that motivate kay brewer to run a food program for children in sullivan county. "we're just scratching the surface. // if we had all the kids that were food insecure, we'd have 1,150 children." the brown baggers school food program is serving about a fifth of that total. the program would love to serve more, but expansion isn't in the cards. the program now has to worry about having somewhere to work. "the letter i got said that they aggressively want to market the building, so we needed to find another place." brown baggers has worked out of the shelburn town annex for the last six years. brewer says the timing of the vacation is a challenge. "we just got three pallets of food in that you know now we've got to pack all that up and try to move when it's cold, and right during the holidays." but she, and her mother are not giving up so easily. "every time we've had a need, god has filled it. // when we got low on money, we just prayed about it. lord, if this is what you want us to do, we need help." "coming up on news 10 at 6, we'll have more from the program on what their plans are to move forward. in shelburn, lacey clifton, news 10."> //////////