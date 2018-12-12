Speech to Text for State Representative talks sports gaming in the Hoosier state

"the sewer rate freeze". an indiana "state representative" "from clay county" expects "gaming" to be one of the big topics "at this year's legislative session". this includes.. the topic "of sports wagering" in the hoosier state. news 10's "jon swaner".. explains more. //////// <jon: state representative alan morrison says gaming will be one of the big topics of this upcoming legislative session. and morrison will have a bill of his own up for consideration. specifically, morrison's bill will look to put regulations on sports gaming in indiana. he and senator jon ford will have similar bills this session, and they worked on this same issue last year. morrison says if passed, his bill would allow the state's casinos to offer sports gaming. "we're going to put together a piece of legislation that develops that framework, and in conjunction with the indiana gaming commission, sets up a great process so that our facilities will be able to offer sports wagering." of course, a lot of sports wagering these days is done on mobile devices. i asked morrison if his bill allows for wagering on mobile devices. we'll have his answer for you on news 10 at six.> //////////