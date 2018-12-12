Clear

Sullivan water rate increase avoided

Posted: Wed Dec 12 15:29:54 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 12 15:29:55 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Sullivan water rate increase avoided

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

home. reporting in west terre haute. im news 10's garrett brown. back to you. //////// "sullivan residents" will get a bit of a break "on their sewer bill"! "the city council".. voted "unanimously".. to "not" rais the sewer rate in 20-19. "mayor clint lamb says".. "the city" originally voted to raise rates in 20-17. "that increase" was supposed to happen in "2"-phases.. once in january of 20-18.. and the other in january of 20-19. "mayor lamb says".. "the vote".. was a good move for residents. and moving forward.. "the city" will keep pursuing new grants. /////// //////// "we continue to chase every single dollar. because you know what my philosophy is, some indiana community is going to get it and it might as well be sullivan. because the folks of our community deserve to have top notch services, quality infrastructure, and the best quality of life possible." //////// "lamb says".. "the city" is in the process of upgrading its water treatment plant and treatment plant and collection system. the total cost of the project.. is more than "2"-million-dollars. "the mayor".. credits the city.. getting grants to offset
