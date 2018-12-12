Speech to Text for Justin Vangilder sentenced

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

release". in "a news 10 update"... "a man" will serve prison time "for a west terre haute bomb-scare situation". "a judge" sentenced "justin vangilder" to more than "4"-years "in prison". "vangilder" "pleaded guilty" to illegally having both a gun and bomb-making materials. he also "pleaded guilty" to violating "his federal supervised release". in court.. "the f-b-i said".. "vangilder" had record himself testing devices in his bedroom. "west terre haute police" went to his house in april 20-17. they learned.. he "illegally" had a gun" as a convicted felon". "officers" found a gun and several items used in bomb-making. "a bomb squad" had