welcome welcome welcome back.... no team has dominated the early portion of the high school boys basketball season more than casey-westfield.... the eight and ohh warriors also have the most dominant player so far in the area in luke richards.... the six-six, 275 pound center has been unstoppable so far this season... with his size, weight and athletic ability he can score anywhere on the floor..... this year he's averaging 20.8 points per game and nine rebounds....while shooting 55 percent from the field.... his head coach tom brannan says his big man is every bit as good as advertised..... < he plays big and strong in there. he's a great teammate. he's a horse. when other teams prepare for us, he's the guy they