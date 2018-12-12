Clear

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Wed Dec 12 09:44:34 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 12 10:01:34 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this afternoon, expect times of both sun and clouds, but much warmer with day time highs at 46. then tonight more clouds roll in the later into the evening we get. overnight lows drop to the freezing mark at 32. tomorrow rain starts moving in mid day with temperatures warm again at 45. expect chances for rain through saturday. now.. here's a quick check this afternoon, expect times of both sun and clouds, but much warmer with day time highs at 46. then tonight more clouds roll in the later into the evening we get. overnight lows drop to the freezing mark at 32. tomorrow rain starts moving in mid day with temperatures warm again at 45. expect chances for rain through saturday. this afternoon, expect times of both sun and clouds, but much warmer with day time highs at 46. then tonight more clouds roll in the later into the evening we get. overnight lows drop to the freezing mark at 32. tomorrow rain starts moving in mid day with temperatures warm again at 45. expect chances for
Terre Haute
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 41°
A little warmer, with showers coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Control Your Blood Pressure Naturally, Jan 17th & March 7th

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 46°

Image

THS Wrestling

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

South Knox

Image

Barr-Reeve

Image

ISU Transfers

Image

West Vigo basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute