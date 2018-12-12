All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tips from the community helped track down a stolen indiana state police hand gun. those tips took police to big raccoon creek near rosedale. that's where they say the gun was thrown. at around 11 yesterday morning - isp divers found the missing handgun. all charges and disciplinary action against the trooper whose gun was taken are being handled internally. state police stress the trooper did not break any laws. but there may have been a department procedure violation.

marion county prosecutors say the case against former former vigo county schools superintendent danny tanoos is appropriate. that's after his lawyers filed for dismissal. tanoos's lawyers argue that marion county is not the proper venue for the case. they also don't believe bribery charges are appropriate. prosecutors say the company implicated is in Indianapolis, so marion county is the proper venue. they also say there is evidence that the alleged bribes took place.

a decision could be made "tomorrow" on what happens next for a new vigo county jail last week -- the terre haute city council voted to hold off on a vote to re-zone the international paper property. that's where vigo county commissioners are hoping to place the new jail. it will come before city leaders again tomorrow. that meeting is set for 6 o'clock at city hall.

your help is needed with providing four abused dogs a "forever" home. last month, six dogs were found near the cannonball bridge. those animals were taken to the vincennes animal shelter. according to shelter officials - the dogs were thin on arrival. due to it's injuries one dog's tail had to be removed. two of the six dogs have since been adopted out.

people in sullivan, indiana will "not" see a sewage rate increase - at least for now. mayor clint lamb tells us the city council voted 5 to zero against the measure. originally, the city voted to increase rates in two phases with the second phase to begin in january. meanwhile - later today - we expect to learn more about the future of a two point five million dollar sewage treatment upgrade in sullivan.