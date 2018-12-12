Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 46°

Wednesday Night: Cloudy, calm & cold. Low: 32°

Thursday: Afternoon rain, mild temps. High: 45°

Detailed Forecast: We're in a bit of a warm spell right now in the valley, which is a nice break from the frigid temps we've been having. Today expect to be in the 40's under a mostly cloudy sky. We will see times where the sun peeks out, but we're looking to stay dry for today at least. Cloudiness continues into the evening and overnight with lows right at the freezing mark. Then tomorrow still mild, but rain finally starts to move in. Expect that rain to hang on at least until the first day of the weekend, then slowly cooling off a little next week.

