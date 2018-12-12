Clear

Mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 46°

We're in a bit of a warm spell right now in the valley, which is a nice break from the frigid temps we've been having.

Posted: Wed Dec 12 04:10:06 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 12 04:14:10 PST 2018

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 46°

Wednesday Night: Cloudy, calm & cold. Low: 32°

Thursday: Afternoon rain, mild temps. High: 45°

Detailed Forecast: We're in a bit of a warm spell right now in the valley, which is a nice break from the frigid temps we've been having. Today expect to be in the 40's under a mostly cloudy sky. We will see times where the sun peeks out, but we're looking to stay dry for today at least. Cloudiness continues into the evening and overnight with lows right at the freezing mark. Then tomorrow still mild, but rain finally starts to move in. Expect that rain to hang on at least until the first day of the weekend, then slowly cooling off a little next week.

Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
