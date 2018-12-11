Speech to Text for THS Wrestling

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

big crowd at the green dome for some high school wrestling between west vigo and terre haute south... west vigo's jarrell show-ler stays perfect on the season with a second round pin....vikings take a 12-6 lead... in the 152 weight class....the braves got a pin from clinton spy-tel and he was pumped up.... south would take care of the next match as well....nate low-mock pins his opponent to give the braves a 18-12 lead... south would never trail again, big