Clear

THS Wrestling

Braves win at West Vigo

Posted: Tue Dec 11 20:07:59 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 11 20:08:00 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for THS Wrestling

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

big crowd at the green dome for some high school wrestling between west vigo and terre haute south... west vigo's jarrell show-ler stays perfect on the season with a second round pin....vikings take a 12-6 lead... in the 152 weight class....the braves got a pin from clinton spy-tel and he was pumped up.... south would take care of the next match as well....nate low-mock pins his opponent to give the braves a 18-12 lead... south would never trail again, big
Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Continued mild air, but rain is coming soon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THS Wrestling

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

South Knox

Image

Barr-Reeve

Image

ISU Transfers

Image

West Vigo basketball

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Toys for Tots collection wrapping up

Image

Poplar Street Bridge Reopens

Image

From Dope to Hope

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute