Speech to Text for Vincennes Lincoln

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

close one, 40-36 over loogootee. the best 3a high school girls basketball matchup in the state took place in the wabash valley... we had a 3a showdown, as ninth ranked vincennes lincoln hosted number five evansville memorial... tough test for the lady alices at home... third quarter...vincennes star guard darrian car-mean with a full head of steam and she will not be stopped....she kisses two off the glass.. car-mean had 22 points and 10 assist.....again she attacking the rim, she gets the hoop and harm... car-mean one of her 10 assist, threads the needle to alanta green for the layup.... vincennes lincoln wins a tight one, 67-64 over evanville memorial...