Speech to Text for South Knox

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and one.... good matchup at south knox, the spartans entertained loogoote.... six-five silas bauer has some range for a big guy......loogoot ee goes up three in the fourth thanks to the trifecta... that three-ball can be contagious....landon harder bingo......loogootee up six... south knox star brandon fickling would hit four straight free throws to make it a one-point game... fickling finds zachery welage who's all kinds of money....that three with 37 seconds left gives south knox a 38-36 lead.... they would add two more free throws to win a