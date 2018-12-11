Speech to Text for Barr-Reeve

despite a loss despite a loss last week the barr-reeve boys basketball team remains number two in this weeks 1a polls... the vikings hosted north knox.... gabe gladish was hot early....you're just asking for trouble when you leave the barr-reeve star open like this....such a smooth looking jumper he has... gladish had 10 points in the first quarter.....his three's barely even move the net as they go through, i love to watch him shoot... isaac wagler had a double double with 23 points and 10 rebounds....he gets the assist here to quentin yoder for the bucket inside.... barr-reeve crushes north knox 93-40.....the vikings are five and one.... good matchup