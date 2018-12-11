Speech to Text for ISU Transfers

have won two straight... its a quiet week on the court for the indiana state men's basketball team, but a big one off of it.... its finals week at isu, the guys are wrapping up their semester...... the sycamores return back to action sunday on the road at a very good tcu....the horn frogs have been in and out of the national rankings all season... when isu returns to action, they'll finally be at full strength... sunday's game marks the first time iowa transfer christian williams and butler transfer and former cloverdale star cooper neese are eligibile to play... there is no questioning the talent level of these two, they'll make the sycamores a better team... but they did have to sit out the first eight games of the season... you have to wonder how the chemistry will be and playing rotation will go when you add these two... head coach greg lansing says the first few games with christian and cooper will be an adjustment for everyone! be different for everybody. less minutes. those guys have to earn the time they are going to get. they are good basketball players and only going to help us.>