West Vigo basketball

back.... welcome welcome back.... the west vigo boys basketball team was looking for back to back wins for the first time this season.... the vikings visited north vermillion, the falcons student section was pumped up... falcons guard garrett pollard takes it to the tin, draws the contact....look at the english on this layup.... bounces a couple of times and falls....north vermillion would build an 11-point third quarter lead... west vigo would erase it...fourth quarter....colton yates the and one......he'd hit the free throw to give the vikings a 45-43 advantage... less than two to go....north vee goes to the post to gage woodard...he draws a crowd but still scores.... that ties the game at 47... west vigo ball....sean roberts was clutch in the vikingscomeback...he made several big plays down the stretch....this layup with less than a minute to go...... breaks up the tie and gives the vikes the lead for good.... behind 19 from roberts....west vigo rallies from double digits to win 53-48...the vikings