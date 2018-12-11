Clear

West Vigo basketball

Vikings win at North Vermillion

Posted: Tue Dec 11 20:03:50 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 11 20:03:51 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for West Vigo basketball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

back.... welcome welcome back.... the west vigo boys basketball team was looking for back to back wins for the first time this season.... the vikings visited north vermillion, the falcons student section was pumped up... falcons guard garrett pollard takes it to the tin, draws the contact....look at the english on this layup.... bounces a couple of times and falls....north vermillion would build an 11-point third quarter lead... west vigo would erase it...fourth quarter....colton yates the and one......he'd hit the free throw to give the vikings a 45-43 advantage... less than two to go....north vee goes to the post to gage woodard...he draws a crowd but still scores.... that ties the game at 47... west vigo ball....sean roberts was clutch in the vikingscomeback...he made several big plays down the stretch....this layup with less than a minute to go...... breaks up the tie and gives the vikes the lead for good.... behind 19 from roberts....west vigo rallies from double digits to win 53-48...the vikings
Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Continued mild air, but rain is coming soon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THS Wrestling

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

South Knox

Image

Barr-Reeve

Image

ISU Transfers

Image

West Vigo basketball

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Toys for Tots collection wrapping up

Image

Poplar Street Bridge Reopens

Image

From Dope to Hope

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute