Speech to Text for Toys for Tots collection wrapping up

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

september. local marines are still hard at work making a brighter christmas for wabash valley children. today marked the last day of collection for the toys for tots drive. news 10 stopped by meadows shopping center in terre haute. marines were hard at work sorting through different toys. those toys will go underneath the christmas trees of local kids. organizers say its goes a long way towards making the holidays great for people in need. "it's super exciting because it's the culmination of months long of the community helping out the less fortunate so the next days are the fruits of our labor." toys for tots distribution day is later