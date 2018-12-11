Speech to Text for From Dope to Hope

her to remember her daughter. heroin kills. that's what one man wants you to know. he shared the message tonight at the indiana theatre in terre haute. tim ryan is a self proclaimed hope dealer. he held a special program tonight called dope to hope. it's goal is to help people with addiction recovery. organizers say the program also highlights the seriousness of the opioid epidemic. "there's all types of treatment out there whether it be spiritual base whether it be 12 step based whether it just be medical assistance treatment based. anything we can do to help the public overcome this problem that we have. " mental health america of west central indiana, the bridge and choices consulting center in terre haute all helped to make