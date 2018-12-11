Speech to Text for School bus safety stats

department procedure violation. it's been a hot topic around the wabash valley and the state of indiana since school started. school bus safety... parents, teachers, administrators and bus drivers have been trying to figure out how they can keep students safe when going to and from school. "they don't care..they do not care to make that stop in front of a school bus" news 10's sarah lehman talked with a vigo county school corporation bus driver. she joins us live now with your safety alert. rondrell... a recent report shows both indiana and illinois got failing grades when it comes to street safety around schools and school buses. in the past few months we've heard about multiple injuries and even deaths of students just trying to get to and from school. it's something bus drivers in vigo county say is unacceptable. < trini barnes takes care of forty five kids each day. they're the kids who ride her school bus to and from rio grande elemenary school in vigo county. "they come to me they're my children i tell their parents when you give me your child they're mine i love them they're my kids." so when she hears anout another accident involving a student getting on or off a school bus... "i can't handle it..." the main problem barnes finds is drivers not paying attention to the school bus lights and the stop arm. "stop arm violations happen frequently throughout the county we can hear reports going on all over the radio it's a constant habit of the general population that just really don't want to pay attention to the yellow school bus." barnes says each driver does a pre and post check of their school bus for each trip. to make sure everything is safe for the students inside the bus. when it comes to other drivers -- she says they do everything they can to make sure the kids are safe. "we give warning to all drivers coming and going when we are gonna stop /// i always enter on the door side and exit on the door side /// i only ask them to come to me when it's safe when i'm at a complete stop when all vehicles are at a complete stop." she says when your driving during school hours... "take into consideration when they see the big yellow school bus that they would want to protect our children and love our children as much as they love their own."> we've told you about state senator eric bassler... he's working on new legislation to beef up penalites for drivers who ignore school bus stop arms. he says he wants to hold drivers more accountable. reporting live in terre haute sarah lehman news 10 back to you.