Speech to Text for Blessing Box receives big donations

tax preparer. the terre haute blessing box will be able to serve the community for several months. that's thanks to your generous donations. over 800 dollars and several boxes of food were donated. organizers say the donations should last them through valentines day. they say the feedback on their efforts have made all the difference. "to say it's nice to see is an understatement. but to actually know you're helping something is a phenominal feeling. " the blessing box is always needing donations. you can drop items off at the box on 5448 north clinton street. 5448 north clinton