Speech to Text for Tuesday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i hope you're enjoying this nice warm up in the temperatures! it'll be cool, but not as cold tonight with lows at 31. then, we'll see variable clouds tomorrow; with the sky becoming mainly cloudy. looks like we'll dodge rain for the most part. highs tomorrow get to 46. then, partly cloudy tomorrow night, with lows at 30. rain chances really fire up for the end of the week. tax season is almost here... and there are changes that will impact "you." we'll break down what those are, coming up! i hope you're enjoying this nice warm up in the temperatures! it'll be cool, but not as cold tonight with lows at 31. then, we'll see variable clouds tomorrow; with the sky becoming mainly cloudy. looks like we'll dodge rain for the most part. highs tomorrow get to 46. then, partly cloudy tomorrow night, with lows at 30. rain chances really fire up for the end of the week.