Tuesday Early Forecast

Posted: Tue Dec 11 14:39:18 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 11 14:39:18 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

i hope you're enjoying this nice warm up in the temperatures! it'll be cool, but not as cold tonight with lows at 31. then, we'll see variable clouds tomorrow; with the sky becoming mainly cloudy. looks like we'll dodge rain for the most part. highs tomorrow get to 46. then, partly cloudy tomorrow night, with lows at 30. rain chances really fire up for the end of the week.
Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Continued mild air, but rain is coming soon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

