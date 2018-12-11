Speech to Text for Salvation Army needs bell ringers

"the salvation army says".. it needs people "like you" righ now! "the group" needs "bell ringers" for its annual campaign. without "your help".. "the group" will have a more difficult time "serving families". "the salvation army".. provides "social services". that includes.. things like: "emergency help" and "utility payments". "the organization" also helps oversee other programs.. like: "toys for tots". /////// //////// "this fundraiser helps us throughout the entire year, so this is very important to us." //////// "the salvation army" would like to collect around "125"-thousand-dollars. "the group" needs "bell-ringers" at several locations throughout the wabash valley. you can find information.. about signing-up to be a bell-ringer on our website. that's "w-t-h-i t-v dot com".