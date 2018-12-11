Clear

Grief and the Holidays

Posted: Tue Dec 11 14:34:37 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 11 14:34:38 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Grief and the Holidays

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

their own service". "the holidays" are often filled "with cheer and fond memories". but.. for some.. "this season" is a difficult reminder "of loss". /////// you think you'll never survive the loss of your child, and you do survive. //////// new for you now at "5".. news 10's "jada huddlestun".. talked with a woman.. who says.. christmas isn't the same "without her daughter". /////// < pam hite lost her daughter halie in a car accident 9 years ago. haile was fifteen years old. dealing with the loss is never easy. around the never easy. around the holidays hite says she's reminded of yet another christmas without her daughter. "everyone is out shopping and you know enjoying their time with their children and even though i do have three other children it still doesn't replace the fact that you're missing one and it just seems more prominent during the holidays." hite says while people are enjoying simple holiday traditions ... she's forced to spend the holidays in a new way. "most people are decorating trees with their children and i have a light pole on the road that's decorated in her memory so it's just things that people don't think about." everyone deals with grief in their own way. for hite.. it was helping others in similar situations. she started working at the french fuenral home in brazil after they provided services for haile. "it actually has been very healing for me to um help other parents that are going through the same thing that i've gone through. you know when you initially go through it you think you'll never survive the loss of your child and you do survive." hite says every year is challenging .. but it's the passing of time that makes things a little easier. "the grief.. the loss.. the yearning for your child never goes away um what i say is that it gets more bearable as time goes by." a reminder that the holidays can be hard... in brazil, indiana -- jada huddlestun, news 10. > //////// "hite says".. haile's favorite animal "was
