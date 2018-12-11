Clear

Commissioners approve Trans-Care contract

Posted: Tue Dec 11 14:31:29 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 11 14:31:29 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"vigo county commissioners" are celebrating "a win" "for your safety". "trans-care" will now offer services "to the entire county" "under a new contract". "the county" negotiated "with trans-care" to work through some previous issues. there was once a dispute over whether "trans-care".. or, "township ambulances" should respond to calls. but "the new agreement" is now in place! "commissioners" told us.. they're happy this service will be available again "to keep families safe". "townships" will still have the ability "to provide
