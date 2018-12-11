Speech to Text for Company repitches Terre Haute Casino

"a company".. that once pitched "to build a casino in terre haute" will pitch that same idea to lawmakers once again.. "with a twist". "full house resorts".. stopped by.. "for an exclusive interview" with news 10's "jon swaner". he asked.. why the company.. is once again "all in" "on terre haute"! < in 2017, full house resorts proposed moving some gaming stations it wasn't using at its casino in rising sun. the proposal specifically asked to move them into a supplemental casino in terre haute. the bill didn't make it out of a senate committee. fast forward to now and this idea is back up for discussion. full house announced it intends to work with indiana legislators to ensure a fair and competitive process. i asked the vice president of full house what he means by this. "i think there was a lot of acceptance that terre haute is the right place for a new casino in indiana, and they want to see competition for that opprotunity, and we came back last year and said we are open to competition." last week -- "spectacle entertainment" bought two casinos in gary. local businessman "greg gibson" is a partner in spectacle. he hopes to see one of the "gary" licenses moved to terre haute. we asked stolyar about this. hear his answer tonight on news 10 at six. back to you.> /////////