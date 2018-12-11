Clear

Man charged for Monday night standoff

Man charged for Monday night standoff

Posted: Tue Dec 11 14:28:50 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 11 14:28:50 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

we're learning more at this hour.. about what led up "to last night's police stand-off" in terre haute. "new court documents say".. it started with a call "about a domestic battery". "the call" came around "7"-o'clock "monday evening". "officers said".. "jerry smith" was inside with his girlfriend.. and he had weapons. "police say".. "the woman" was able to leave the house "safely". that's when she told police "smith" head-butted.. and choke her until she passed out. this all happened "on sunday'. "the woman" reported this crime "on monday". "police said".. "smith" shot through his coat on monday in an attempt to get the woman to stay with him. he wasn't injured. "monday evening".. "police" surrounded smith's home near 14th and poplar in terre haute. "the special response team" helped. "officers" were eventually able to get "smith" to leave hi home. "smith" now faces charges "for
