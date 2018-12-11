Clear

Divers find state trooper's stolen gun

Posted: Tue Dec 11 14:27:46 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

we start we start "with breaking news at 5". "indiana state police".. have found "the gun".. stolen "from a trooper's car" more tha a month ago. /////// good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's tuesday.. december 11th. "we're following this story".. and.. "new information on what led-up to a stand-off in terre haute. ///// news 10's.. "sarah lehman".. talked with indiana state police just moments ago "about the gun discovery". she joins us now.. "live" from our newsroom. "sarah"... ////////// susie... it's been over a month since someone stole a handgun out of an indiana state police squad car. today, the i-s-p police dive team found that gun. state police say tips from the community led them to a private body of water. they say they had to call the search off for a few weeks because of weather conditions. the dive team went looking again... and around 11 this morning they found the hand gun. police say logan blublaugh is the man who stole the gun. he's being charged with with theft.. obstruction of justice and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle. state police say this cases like this show community information is important. /////// "anytime that we are investigating a case of this matter than involves a firearm we do take it seriously and in the past like such in this case the community stepped up and did provide several tips." ////// patterson says as far as the indiana state police trooper whose handgun was stolen... all charges and disciplinary action are being handled internally. he stresses no laws were broken on the troopers side of things when the gun was stolen. but he did say there may be a department procedure violation. reporting live in the newsroom sarah lehman news 10 back to you. ///////
