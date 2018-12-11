Clear

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Posted: Tue Dec 11 09:35:47 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 11 09:36:08 PST 2018
this afternoon we'll have clear skies that help warm us up a little bit. day time highs today climbing to 41 degrees. tonight a few clouds start to roll in, and we could see some fog. a few slick spots are possible as temperatures drop to 31. tomorrow clouds in the morning, and a few showers move in toward the afternoon. highs tomorrow at 44.
Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Warmer today, with a chance for showers tomorrow.
