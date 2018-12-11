Speech to Text for Joink Holiday Open House/Ribbon Cutting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

k tj maxx, marshalls and homegoods. la noorlag, sales representative from joink. joink will hold a ribbon cutting on friday at 2 p.m. and an open house from 2 until 4 p.m. this will be at their new location located at 834 south 10th street in terre haute. the public is invited to get a free tour. now everything is under one roof! joink has consolidated multiple offices as it has grown, and this is an opportunity to show people what's going on as joink continues to grow. current and prospective customers are invited. 234-5100 www.joink.com or like us on <jon talks with karla noorlag, sales representative from joink. joink will hold a ribbon cutting on friday at 2 p.m. and an open house from 2 until 4 p.m. this will be at their new location located at 834 south 10th street in terre haute. the public is invited to get a free tour. now everything is under one roof! joink has consolidated multiple offices as it has grown, and this is an opportunity to show people what's going on as joink continues to grow. current and prospective customers are invited. 234-5100 www.joink.com or like us on facebook>