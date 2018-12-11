All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

drivers should be able to make their way around terre haute's east side a little easier later today. vigo county officials say the "poplar street bridge" should re-open today! the bridge has been closed over thompson ditch, near fruitridge avenue.

new this morning... an arrest has been made in two recent burglaries in sullivan county. "jesse davis" -- of merom -- is accused of burglarizing "merom college institute" on november 26th. he was also a suspect in a home burglary a few days later. davis admitted to that crime. davis was arrested on two charges of burglary. his bond is set at 43-thousand dollars with 10 percent allowed.

meanwhile -- police in parke county hope these pictures will help solve a theft case. so take a good look at your screen. police are looking for this woman. they think she might know something about a theft from a store in montezuma. if you know her or have any information about this case -- call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop.

mayor duke bennett named shawn keen as terre haute's new police chief. current chief john plasse will be leaving when he takes over as vigo county sheriff. keen will start his new position january first. he's been with the department for nearly 21 years. keen says he wants to continue to work on the department's relationship with the public. lieutenant matt carden will be the new assistant chief. he's been with the terre haute police department for 23 years.

vigo county officials now have until monday to file a response in the jail lawsuit. the defendants want the county to pay all attorney's fees in the case. a judge granted a request to move the filing deadline. originally -- it was supposed to happen yesterday. the county request says both sides are trying to reach an agreement on the attorneys' fees and costs.

new overnight - five marines missing after an aviation mishap last thursday have been declared dead. a search-and-rescue operation off the coast of japan was ultimately unsuccessful. an investigation into the aviation mishap is underway. the identities of the marines will be released after the next of kin are notified.

a little boy was rescued from an icy pond. it happened yesterday afternoon at "cobblestone crossings" in southern vigo county. "jose lopez" says he was in his apartment when it happened. when he heard a child was in the water -- he says he and others didn't hesitate to help. we're told the boy is doing ok this morning.

a big announcement from the vigo county school corporation. superintendent rob haworth says the school system will open up its aquatic center to the public. haworth says they will do this three times a week -- one of those will most likely be sunday afternoons. this will be for lap swimming. the school will announce official dates next month. a price to use the center hasn't been officially set yet -- but they're looking at five dollars. the move comes after the ymca closed its pool a few months ago.