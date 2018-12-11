Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Tuesday: Sunshine, mild & breezy. High: 42°

Tuesday Night: Patchy/freezing fog possible. Clouds moving in. Low: 31°

Wednesday: Afternoon showers, cloudy & breezy. High: 44°

Detailed Forecast: We're looking at warmer weather moving in today. It will be mild, but there will still be a chill to the air. Highs finally breaking back into the 40's. Expect a sunny sky today, but for clouds to roll in tonight. We have the chance for some fog this evening, and with lows forecasted to be below freezing, late evening we could see some freezing fog which will make for a few slick spots. Tomorrow a system is set to roll in which is looking like it will bring us some rain showers through the end of the work week and into the first part of the weekend.

