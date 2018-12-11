Clear

Sunshine, mild & breezy. High: 42°

We're looking at warmer weather moving in today.

Posted: Tue Dec 11 03:36:24 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 11 03:38:53 PST 2018

Tuesday: Sunshine, mild & breezy. High: 42°

Tuesday Night: Patchy/freezing fog possible. Clouds moving in. Low: 31°

Wednesday: Afternoon showers, cloudy & breezy. High: 44°

Detailed Forecast: We're looking at warmer weather moving in today. It will be mild, but there will still be a chill to the air. Highs finally breaking back into the 40's. Expect a sunny sky today, but for clouds to roll in tonight. We have the chance for some fog this evening, and with lows forecasted to be below freezing, late evening we could see some freezing fog which will make for a few slick spots. Tomorrow a system is set to roll in which is looking like it will bring us some rain showers through the end of the work week and into the first part of the weekend.

Terre Haute
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 15°
Robinson
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 15°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 10°
Rockville
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 15°
Casey
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 16°
Brazil
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 15°
Marshall
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 15°
