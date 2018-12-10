Clear

North Central

North Central beats Clay City

Posted: Mon Dec 10 19:42:36 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 10 19:42:37 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for North Central

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

won a season-high four straight.... high school girls hoops action....the north central hosted clay city... lauryn myers gets the friendly road bounce... clay city was the underdog, but they were hanging around in the third down just eight after that hoop... north central averi davidson with a great pass to jocelyn cox....cox led the lady t-birds with 18 points... lady t-birds point guard courtney williams on the break pulls off the acrobatic layup....she flips it up and in underhand..... nice move courtney, she had 15.... north central wins 62-33...lady t-birds are eight and two on the season.... iu basketball is ranked 25th in this weeks ap poll....it marks the first time the hoosiers have been ranked in the archie miller
