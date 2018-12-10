Speech to Text for Christmas in the Parke winners picked

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

eve. the results are "in"! winners are announced for this year's "christmas in the park" decorating contest in deming park! the top 3 are: sarah scott middle school with "2"-thousand-dollars. the vigo county public library with "15"-hundred-dollars. and ps we love you fund at riley hospital with "1"-thousand-dollars. "19"-shelters competed for prize money. all the designers behind each of the shelters are from local charitable organizations. more than "13"-thousand-dollars was awarded tonight. no one left empty-handed. all received at least