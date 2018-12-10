Speech to Text for Christmas Around the World at Terre Haute banks

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

page or twitter. holiday cheer is on display at first financial banks in vigo county. it's part of the "first financial bank christmas around the world" decorating contest. 11 organizations in vigo county participated. this year -- chances and services for youth won the contest! the theme of the display is " casy family tree farm." you can see "casy's" display at the first financial bank location on u-s 41 and springhill drive. all displays will be up until the end of business hours on christmas