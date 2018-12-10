Clear

Christmas Around the World at Terre Haute banks

Posted: Mon Dec 10 19:36:54 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 10 19:36:54 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

page or twitter. holiday cheer is on display at first financial banks in vigo county. it's part of the "first financial bank christmas around the world" decorating contest. 11 organizations in vigo county participated. this year -- chances and services for youth won the contest! the theme of the display is " casy family tree farm." you can see "casy's" display at the first financial bank location on u-s 41 and springhill drive. all displays will be up until the end of business hours on christmas
